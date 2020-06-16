Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ilhan Omar's father dies of coronavirus

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Ilhan Omar's father dies of coronavirus"It is with tremendous sadness and pain to say goodbye to my father," the Minnesota congresswoman tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus [Video]

Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus

A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
5 Ideas for Father’s Day While in Quarantine [Video]

5 Ideas for Father’s Day While in Quarantine

With many states still under stay-at-home orders, Father’s Day may look a bit different this year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Here Are a Few Ways You Can Celebrate Father’s Day During the Pandemic! [Video]

Here Are a Few Ways You Can Celebrate Father’s Day During the Pandemic!

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and this one might be peculiar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this

WAdailyreport

washingtondailyreport Ilhan Omar's father dies from Covid-19 - https://t.co/TyIt5GHcRT https://t.co/VyXIWPLK16 3 seconds ago

XenaBb7

XenaBb7-Blogger Ilhan Omar's father dies from Covid-19 https://t.co/shSabYeB62 28 seconds ago

rodrigoruiz75

rodrigo ruiz cadena RT @MSNBC: Rep. Omar says that her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, has died from complications from the coronavirus illness COVID-19. https://t.c… 1 minute ago

makyosunim

M. Gabrielle Lucier RT @politico: "No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him." Ilhan Omar's father died from complications due to Covid-1… 1 minute ago

rmoserfhcrc

Russell RT @PaulDeCristofo4: ‘No Words Can Describe What He Meant To Me’: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies From COVID-19 Complications. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Ilhan Omar's father dies from COVID-19 complications 2 minutes ago

LRP0EH5mmztutec

Кирилл RT @Jerusalem_Post: #Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's father passed away after contracting #coronavirus. https://t.co/SRSgN5VGhC 2 minutes ago

emmsimpson__

Mandy Simpson RT @NBCNews: Rep. Omar says that her father, Nur Omar Mohamed, has died from complications from the coronavirus illness COVID-19. https://t… 5 minutes ago