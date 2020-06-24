Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best Tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Best Tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19"Obviously it's not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Novak Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:37

 The number one tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19

Related videos from verified sources

'Adria Tour a wake-up call for all sports' [Video]

'Adria Tour a wake-up call for all sports'

Barry Cowan hopes the failings of tennis' Adria Tour, which saw several players - including world number one Novak Djokovic - test positive for coronavirus, will provide a 'wake-up call'..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event 'too soon' amid Covid-19 [Video]

Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event 'too soon' amid Covid-19

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who tested positive for Covid-19, apologised by saying he was 'deeply sorry' for hosting an exhibition Tennis tournament ‘too soon’. Djokovic, the fourth tennis player..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published
Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray [Video]

Not surprising to see Djokovic test positive for COVID-19, says Murray

Andy Murray criticises world number one Novak Djokovic for organising the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region after the Serbian and three other players tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test

Tennis world slams 'foolish' Novak Djokovic after positive coronavirus test The tennis community have come down hard on men's world number one Novak Djokovic, following the revelation that he'd tested positive for Covid-19. Your playlist...
WorldNews

World No.1 Novak Djokovic tests COVID-19 positive

 World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after his Adria Tour tennis project held two events while ignoring social distancing,...
Mid-Day

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios calls out Novak Djokovic on Twitter after tennis player tests positive for coronavirus

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios calls out Novak Djokovic on Twitter after tennis player tests positive for coronavirus Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has called out Novak Djokovic after the Serbian tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.Djokovic revealed he had...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this