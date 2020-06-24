|
|
|
Best Tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
"Obviously it's not surprising how many players have tested positive when you see the scenes and the images and the videos from the tournament."
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
'Adria Tour a wake-up call for all sports'
Barry Cowan hopes the failings of tennis' Adria Tour, which saw several players - including world number one Novak Djokovic - test positive for coronavirus, will provide a 'wake-up call'..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46Published
|
|
|