How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison



Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears



Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returned to his New York home on Thursday after being released early from a federal prison due to concerns he could be exposed to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23 Published on May 21, 2020