Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US judge blocks second federal execution in 17 years

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
The Justice Department had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, who had been convicted of raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl, at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT.)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years

U.S. carries out first federal execution in 17 years 01:33

 Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Tuesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic [Video]

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin Awarded Zoo Once Owned by Joe Exotic Baskin's feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled on the hit Netflix show, 'Tiger King.' According to CNN, Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation filed a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

superyayadize

👠IStandWithTrump ⭐️⭐️⭐️GeneralFLYNNisEXONERATED RT @RogerFritz7: Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Carrying out Second Federal Execution https://t.co/WcCxCj7JlU Download The Epoch… 10 minutes ago

Freedom_Sounder

American Patriot Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Carrying Out Second Federal Execution https://t.co/fTgFO5czLQ via @epochtimes 18 minutes ago

rationalreview

Rational Review Judge blocks second planned killing of federal prisoner, citing inmate’s dementia https://t.co/uBsoUzZd6N 35 minutes ago

debbiegrijalva

debbie WWG1WGA 🇺🇸🙏😇🇺🇸🤯 RT @FaleciaMaureen: Didnt we do this the first time... good lord. Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Carrying out Second Federal Exec… 35 minutes ago

Truthseeker8882

Truthseeker888 Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Carrying Out Second Federal Execution https://t.co/OAFhuYMili Download our… https://t.co/MjDXE7laHk 1 hour ago