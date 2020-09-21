Democrats smash fundraising records after death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Monday, 21 September 2020 () According to ActBlue's executive director Erin Hill, the $91 million stemming from 1.5 million donations broke the record for dollars raised in a day and in one hour by the non-profit.
Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.