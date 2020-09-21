Global  
 

Democrats smash fundraising records after death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jerusalem Post Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Democrats smash fundraising records after death of Ruth Bader GinsburgAccording to ActBlue's executive director Erin Hill, the $91 million stemming from 1.5 million donations broke the record for dollars raised in a day and in one hour by the non-profit.
News video: Trump vows to nominate female judge

Trump vows to nominate female judge 01:09

 Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

Donations to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue surged after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, breaking the platform's record for donations received in a single hour

 In the 9 p.m. hour on Friday, ActBlue candidates and causes pulled in some $6.2 million, and in the 10 p.m. hour, they raised $6.3 million.
Business Insider

Donors Flood Democrats With Cash After Ginsburg's Death

 Democrats have deluged their candidates' campaigns and causes with cash in record amounts since the death Friday of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...
Newsmax

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats raised more than $31 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal...
WorldNews Also reported by •The Verge

