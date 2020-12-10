SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-story-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company.
