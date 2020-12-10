Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launchThe Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-story-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch vehicle being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing

Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and crash landing 00:46

 Watch SpaceX Starship prototype takeoff and landing explosion

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing [Video]

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight [Video]

SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight

The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
SpaceX Starship Test Flight From Texas Aborted At Last Second [Video]

SpaceX Starship Test Flight From Texas Aborted At Last Second

The first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

History in the Making: SpaceX Starship Prototype SN8 Explodes on Landing

History in the Making: SpaceX Starship Prototype SN8 Explodes on Landing When you have a rocket prototype estimated at some $220 million explode upon landing, you probably wouldn’t think the test flight was a success. But that would...
autoevolution

SpaceX uncrewed prototype Starship rocket SN8 explodes on impact after high-altitude test flight

 SpaceX launched its latest Starship prototype on a flight test to about 40,000 feet altitude on Wednesday.
Upworthy

SpaceX launch Starship prototype on spectacular test flight

 Despite the setback, an elated Elon Musk says valuable data was collected.
CBS News