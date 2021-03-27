No Deaths, Injuries, Pollution Resulted from Ever Given Grounding - Suez Canal Chairman Says

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Cairo, March 27, 2021, SPA -- Chairman of Egyptian Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie confirmed that the incident of Ever Given grounding in the navigation waterway of the Suez Canal, had caused no fatalities, pollution, or fuel leakage from the giant ship. In a news conference held here today, he said that dealing with this ship was difficult as it has a 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, in addition to an overall loading of more of 223,000 tons, pointing out that the sandstorm was not the main reason for its grounding, indicating that in such big incidents there would be more than a single reason. Lieutenant General Rabie denied that Ever Given grounding was deliberate, explaining that there are technical reasons behind the giant container grounding within other reasons and this will not be determined until the investigations are completed. --SPA 00:00 LOCAL TIME 21:00 GMT 0001 MENAFN27032021000078011016ID1101820657