Jordan- Turkey reports 55,149 new Covid-19 infections, 341 fatalities

Turkey on Monday recorded 341 deaths and 55,149 new infections with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health data. According to the Turkish Anatolia News Agency, the Ministry of Health data indicated that the total death toll rose to 36,267 and 4,323,596 infections, while the number of recoveries rose to 3,736,537 people.