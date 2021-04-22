OPPO inspires the fans to Capture the Spirit of Ramadan with Mo Salah

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) OPPO Reno5 Series advanced imaging technology allows high-definition memories to be captured and shared Campaign evokes the spirit of Ramadan inspiring compassion and friendship Riyadh: Global technology brand OPPO has launched a #CaptureTheSpirit Ramadan campaign featuring its MEA Brand Ambassador and international footballer, Mohamed Salah. The Ramadan campaign encourages memories from the holy month to be captured using people's own creativity and expressiveness and shared with family and friends wherever they are in the world, keeping everyone connected. International footballer Mohamed Salah features in the TV and online promotion receiving a gift box filled with items, including a video of warm moments filmed on a Reno5 series, to ensure he still feels included although he is far from home. At the most important time of the year, it is most difficult to be away from home and miss the familiar sights, sounds and experiences that make Ramadan so special. Thanks to the advanced connectivity we're able to connect with our homeland and beloved ones, no matter where in the world we may be, to re-live the touching moments and feel closer to home this Ramadan. The campaign encourages people to share their creative photos and memorable moments from the holy month on social media, with OPPO prizes on offer for the most original and inspirational entries. Fadi Abu Shamat, Director of Strategy and Development at OPPO Middle East and Africa said, 'As we wish everyone Ramadan Kareem, we join all our fans in reflecting on the Ramadan values of kindness, mercy and generosity. Values that are reflected in our relentless pursuit of virtuous innovation for the benefit of humanity. While the global pandemic has kept families away from each other, our #CaptureTheSpirit campaign encourages people to picture life together and use technology to reach out and stay close to the people they care about during the Holy month of Ramadan.' #CaptureTheSpirit campaign has been devised to show that technology can have a positive impact, empowering people in this time of adversity. It is linked to OPPO's brand belief 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World' which aims to delight and elevate people's life in all facets, and envisions the future where the power of technology can restore the love and humanity in our society, enable people to explore and create better lives. The #CaptureTheSpirit contest encapsulates the essence of OPPO's latest Reno5 Series of smartphones that has established itself as the all-scene photography expert, delivering superior videography and photography that captures every memory, no matter what the surroundings. The Reno5 Pro 5G's AI-powered features allow users to master every single moment in consistently high-quality images with optimum brightness and sharp focus even in the most challenging of circumstances. Its dual-view video enables both the front and rear cameras to work simultaneously, effortlessly stitching the shooter and the subject in the same video frame � ideal for contestants who want to remain in the action while they capture the spirit of Ramadan. To view the OPPO #CaptureTheSpirit campaign featuring Brand Ambassador Mohamed Salah visit OPPO Saudi's official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, join the campaign by sharing your inspiring Ramadan moments using #CaptureTheSpirit and tag OPPO Saudi's account to be in the chance of winning OPPO devices. OPPO #CaptureTheSpirit campaign will run April 19 � May 9 2021.� About OPPO : OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology. OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R & D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology. OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology. For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe. Today, OPPO was ranked as the number five smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and four R & D centres across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity. About OPPO MEA : OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the KSA in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant. To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service. Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region. A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.