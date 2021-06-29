Qatar Airways signs codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Qatar Airways announced that it has signed a codeshare agreement with the newest member of oneworld, Alaska Airlines, further strengthening its position as the ideal choice for international passengers travelling to and from the United States. Qatar Airways will be Alaska Airlines only Middle East partner, providing seamless connectivity between the U.S. carrier's hubs and the Gulf carrier’s global network of more than 140 destinations via Hamad International Airport in Doha. Starting 1 July 2021, the agreement will enable Qatar Airways passengers to book travel and easily connect to more than 150 of Alaska's routes including Portland, Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, San Jose, Anchorage and Vancouver. The second phase of the agreement will allow Alaska Airlines passengers to book travel on all of Qatar Airways’ flights between the US and Qatar and beyond to their favourite destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H E Akbar Al Baker said:�This is an important step in advancing our commercial cooperation with Alaska Airlines as we welcome the newest member of the oneworld alliance to Qatar Airways’ list of strategic partners. This agreement, combined with our existing partnerships, will help consolidate our presence in the region and provide Qatar Airways passengers travelling to and from our 12 US gateways with access to the most comprehensive network of seamless connections across the United States. �As we expand services to Alaska’s key hubs of Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, we look forward to implementing the next phase of this strategic partnership and welcoming on board Alaska Airlines passengers as we connect them to our global network of over 140 destinations via the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport.” �We’re thrilled to be a part of this evolving partnership with Qatar Airways, one of world’s premier airlines,” said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Air Group CEO.�As international air travel resumes, it’s important to provide our guests with easier, more convenient travel options to get out and see distant places again. That’s why our new codeshare agreement between our two airlines is such a big deal. Qatar’s nonstop flights from our hubs in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles to Doha and points beyond offers our guests tremendous opportunities to visit nearly any country they want.” As oneworld alliance partners, Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members are ensured recognition of their tier status and can enjoy a wide range of benefits including access to lounges worldwide, through check-in, extra baggage allowance, priority check-in and boarding plus accrual and redemption of miles, across the partner carriers’ networks. Qatar Airways offers more than 100 weekly flights to 12 destinations in the US - Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington, D.C. (IAD).MENAFN29062021000063011010ID1102364166