Palestinian refugee Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of gunning down Kennedy, 42, in the kitchen pantry of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968.Full Article
Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan denied parole for 16th time
SAN DIEGO — A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old..
Nearly two years ago, a California parole board voted to free Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, but the decision was later overturned..
