‘Parents Bill Of Rights’ Backed In House

cbs4.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
A bill that would create a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” to offer parents more control over issues such as their children’s education and health care was approved by a House committee Thursday.
Florida House Athlete Pay Plan Would Include ‘Bill Of Rights’

Athletes at Florida universities and colleges would get a “bill of rights” guaranteeing financial aid and health coverage as part of a House draft proposal...
cbs4.com

UK lawmakers remove child-migrants promise from Brexit bill

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have overturned changes to the government’s flagship Brexit bill made by Parliament’s House of Lords, removing a promise to...
Seattle Times


