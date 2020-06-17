Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too

NPR Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Senate Republicans are preparing to unveil a police reform proposal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Democratic police reform bill "a non-starter."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Democrat vs Republican proposals for police reform

Democrat vs Republican proposals for police reform 00:43

 Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have police reform proposals on the table, so it's important to know the differences between the two. The proposal from the democrats is called the 'Justice in Policing' act, while the republican proposal calls for restrictions on chokeholds.

Related videos from verified sources

Congress in standoff over police reform [Video]

Congress in standoff over police reform

Congress is currently in a standoff over police reform. Senate democrats are expected to vote against a republican proposal, saying it isn't enough.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Tulsa Police Department Policing Reform: CRT Program [Video]

Tulsa Police Department Policing Reform: CRT Program

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at police reform and implementing more co-responder programs across the country. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente looks at the community..

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:40Published
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Speaks At Oakland Defund Police March [Video]

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Speaks At Oakland Defund Police March

Ken Bastida reports on Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr speaking at Oakland march demanding police reform (6-23-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats Vow To Block GOP Police Reform Bill Unless Republicans Agree To Negotiate

 Senate Democrats want Republicans to agree to bipartisan talks before advancing the GOP police reform bill. Republican leaders say Democrats should allow debate...
NPR

Senate Democrats reject GOP police reform bill, pushing for bipartisan negotiations

 Lawmakers denounce Republican measures as not going far enough in tackling police misconduct. The House of Representatives is set to vote on a Democratic bill on...
Haaretz

Senate GOP to introduce police reform bill as House Democrats move forward on competing legislation

 Senate Republicans on Wednesday will introduce a sweeping police reform package.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

dsloly

David Sloly Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/pAVplsXI42 1 week ago

iowacitymassage

IowaBlue Progressive🌊🏳️‍🌈🤚🏾 Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too #BanChokeHolds & fire all… https://t.co/V8ipHcjV81 1 week ago

SuitdGladiators

Suited Gladiators NPR News: Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/lzYRI5VQTu 1 week ago

aggjournal

The Aggregate Journal Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/nDfKHu4KgN 1 week ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/jjGS3EcLZ7 1 week ago

ToddSStewart

Todd S. Stewart New story on NPR: Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/UbSzSQ3xFw 1 week ago

nataliabeltz

Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/NzivItx5OE 1 week ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too https://t.co/yJIOmb97tp 1 week ago