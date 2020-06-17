Democrats, Republicans Clash As GOP Prepares To Unveil A Police Reform Bill Too
1 week ago) Senate Republicans are preparing to unveil a police reform proposal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the Democratic police reform bill "a non-starter."
Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have police reform proposals on the table, so it's important to know the differences between the two. The proposal from the democrats is called the 'Justice in Policing' act, while the republican proposal calls for restrictions on chokeholds.
