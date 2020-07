You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trashed stimulus money?



If you are still waiting for your stimulus money, it may be in the trash. Many Americans thought the pre-paid debit card they received was a scam, and so they threw it out. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago Stephen Moore: No more Covid stimulus checks; Cut payroll taxes instead



White House economic adviser Stephen Moore tells Larry why he thinks suspending payroll taxes is better for the economy than another round of stimulus checks. Plus, why he thinks the president is right.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 13:50 Published 1 week ago 1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People



A congressional watchdog said the federal government sent 1.1 million stimulus payments to dead people. According to Business Insider, these dead people received a total of $1.4 billion. The Government.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the Trump administration supports a 2nd round of stimulus checks, adding it can be deposited into bank accounts 'very quickly' · Mnuchin said the administration supported another round of stimulus payments and said they could be deposited into bank accounts rapidly. · "We can get that...

Business Insider 3 hours ago





Tweets about this