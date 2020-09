CDC Sent Letters Across The Nation Telling States To Have Vaccine Distribution Sites Ready By November 1st



The Centers For Disease Control sent letters to governors across the nation, including to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, telling states to have vaccine distribution sites ready by november first. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:50 Published 8 hours ago

U.S. tells states to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 14 hours ago