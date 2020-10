You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News



Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, along with several other members of parliament, were allegedly stopped this morning when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a 20-year-old was.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:05 Published 1 hour ago Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News



Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:04 Published 4 hours ago Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19



US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this