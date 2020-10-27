Global  
 

Polls show Biden gaining ground in Texas, Georgia

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Democratic nominee Joe Biden appears to have gained ground in Georgia and the so-called new battleground state Texas, according to the latest polls.
[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..

 He's leading or tied with Trump in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, all states in a GOP-leaning region.
