Trump campaign, GOP to appeal to Nevada Supreme Court to halt Vegas-area mail-in ballot count

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and Nevada Republicans filed notice Monday that they’ll ask the state Supreme Court to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Clark County, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county, including Las Vegas.
