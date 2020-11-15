Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge Rules Acting DHS Secretary Did Not Have Authority To Suspend DACA Program

NPR Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
It's the latest court ruling against the Trump administration's attempts to terminate the Obama-era program that protects young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like