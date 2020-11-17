Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden’s COVID advisers stress there’s ‘no time to waste’ on coronavirus transition

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The co-chairs of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID advisory board are emphasizing that “there’s no to time to waste” in the transition from President Trump’s administration to the incoming Biden administration when it comes to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act

Biden warns of 400K deaths, calls on GSA to act 02:53

 In a round table discussion with health care workers on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said as many as 200,000 more people in the U.S. could be dead by January - and pressured the General Services Administration to share key data on COVID-19 with his transition team to help combat the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How to Host a Virtual Holiday Party [Video]

How to Host a Virtual Holiday Party

How to Host a Virtual Holiday Party . As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the world, it’s no surprise that the holiday season will have to look a lot different this year. . If you plan to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:49Published
Biden, Harris Meet Virtually With Bipartisan Group Of Governors To Discuss COVID Surge [Video]

Biden, Harris Meet Virtually With Bipartisan Group Of Governors To Discuss COVID Surge

CBS4's Michael George reports from Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
Biden Will Not Pursue National Lockdown For COVID-19 Response [Video]

Biden Will Not Pursue National Lockdown For COVID-19 Response

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not pursue a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus. "I am not gonna shut down the economy, period," Biden..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published