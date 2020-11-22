Global  
 

Trump campaign filed appeal after Pennsylvania judge shoots down lawsuit

FOXNews.com Sunday, 22 November 2020
President Trump’s legal team on Sunday filed an appeal to a federal judge’s ruling that struck down his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.
