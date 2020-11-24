Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden despite Trump legal challenges

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition [Video]

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition

On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump Administration Allows Transition Process To Begin [Video]

Trump Administration Allows Transition Process To Begin

Bofta Yiman reports President Trump has vowed to move full speed ahead with his legal battle to overturn the election results.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published
Mohave County certifies election results, assures Biden win [Video]

Mohave County certifies election results, assures Biden win

Elected leaders in Mohave County Arizona certify its results from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Georgia certifies election results, making Biden victory official

 Georgia certified the general election Friday, officially making President-elect Biden the victor. The Trump campaign has until Tuesday...
Upworthy

Bolton: 'Trump is throwing rocks through windows'

Bolton: 'Trump is throwing rocks through windows' By MAYA PARTHASARATHY 11/22/2020 Former White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for continuing to contest the...
WorldNews

Democrats in Congress say ‘about time’ GSA certifies Biden win, GOP split on Trump legal challenges

 Democrats in Congress on Monday night said they are happy General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Emily Murphy declared Joe Biden the apparent...
FOXNews.com