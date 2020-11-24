Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden despite Trump legal challenges
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources