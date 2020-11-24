Global  
 

Michigan AG Investigating Threats Made Against Wayne County Election Officials

NPR Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dana Nessel's office did not outline specific threats against Wayne County Board of Canvassers. The probe was announced a day after Michigan certified that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Michigan Voters Sue Trump

Michigan Voters Sue Trump 00:31

 Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to disenfranchise Black voters" through their legal challenges to the presidential election. According to Business...

