Virginia Removes Its Robert E. Lee Statue From U.S. Capitol

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Confederate general's statue is expected to be replaced by one of civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who at 16 led a student walkout protesting inferior conditions at an all-Black high school.
Northam seeks $25M for 'historic justice' initiatives

 RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced a proposal to spend $25 million to transform historical sites in Virginia, including the...
SeattlePI.com