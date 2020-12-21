Virginia Removes Its Robert E. Lee Statue From U.S. Capitol
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Confederate general's statue is expected to be replaced by one of civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who at 16 led a student walkout protesting inferior conditions at an all-Black high school.
The Confederate general's statue is expected to be replaced by one of civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who at 16 led a student walkout protesting inferior conditions at an all-Black high school.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources