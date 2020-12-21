Virginia Removes Its Robert E. Lee Statue From U.S. Capitol Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Confederate general's statue is expected to be replaced by one of civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who at 16 led a student walkout protesting inferior conditions at an all-Black high school. 👓 View full article

