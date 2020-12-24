Who is Charles Kushner, who was pardoned by Trump?
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () President Trump issued 26 pardons on Wednesday, including several with personal ties to the president or members of his administration. One of them is Charles Kushner, father of Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
