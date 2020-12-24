Global  
 

Who is Charles Kushner, who was pardoned by Trump?

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump issued 26 pardons on Wednesday, including several with personal ties to the president or members of his administration. One of them is Charles Kushner, father of Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
News video: Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner 02:23

 President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.

