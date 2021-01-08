Perdue concedes to Ossoff in Georgia Senate runoff
Former Sen. David Perdue conceded his runoff race for Georgia’s Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff on Friday, congratulating his opponent for the win.Full Article
Both of Georgia's Republican incumbent senators, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, have conceded their runoff races, securing wins..
