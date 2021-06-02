Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico
Published
Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico on Tuesday with a campaign closely tied to initiatives of the Biden administration.Full Article
Published
Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico on Tuesday with a campaign closely tied to initiatives of the Biden administration.Full Article
Democratic state Rep. Melanie Stansbury speaks at a watch party for results in New Mexico’s special election for the 1st District..
Ms. Stansbury won a landslide victory in a special election to fill the seat vacated by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The result..