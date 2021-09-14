AOC wears 'Tax The Rich' dress at $30K-per-ticket Met Gala
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ensured her political message was in the spotlight Monday during an appearance at the Met Gala in New York.Full Article
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., ensured her political message was in the spotlight Monday during an appearance at the Met Gala in New York.Full Article
Avowed Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., showed up to one of the most elite events in the..