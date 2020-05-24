China reports no new virus cases for first time

Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2020



China on Saturday reported zero new Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2020China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated "major achievements" in the virus fight. The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, but cases have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought t 👓 View full article

