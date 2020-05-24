Global  

China reports no new virus cases for first time

Terra Daily Sunday, 24 May 2020
China reports no new virus cases for first time
Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2020

China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated "major achievements" in the virus fight. The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, but cases have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought t
