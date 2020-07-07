Global  

New collection of stars, not born in our galaxy, discovered in Milky Way

Science Daily Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Astrophysicists announced the discovery of Nyx, a new collection of 250 stars that they believe are the remnant of a dwarf galaxy that merged with the Milky Way eons ago. The research combined massive cosmological simulations and observational data from the Gaia space observatory. It required large scale supercomputers and deep learning algorithms. The team plans to explore Nyx further using ground-based telescopes.
