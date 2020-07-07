New collection of stars, not born in our galaxy, discovered in Milky Way

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What the Milky Way and Andromeda Galaxy Collision Will Look Like



Thanks to NASA, we can see what this inevitable clash means for Earth’s night sky. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago NASA Finds Ocean Worlds Are Likely Common in Our Galaxy



NASA scientists wanted to see if there could be more “ocean worlds,” like Jupiter and Saturn’s watery moons, in our galaxy... and their models lean towards yes. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Milky Way timelapse reveals a heavenly sight over Tasmania



It's hard not to be star-struck by this video. A beautiful timelapse of the Milky Way was filmed by Fergus Gregory in Bonnie Beach, Tasmania. Australia's island state is known as one of the places on.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:31 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this