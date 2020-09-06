Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Race to find ship survivors as Typhoon Haishen nears Japan

Terra Daily Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Tokyo (AFP) Sept 4, 2020

Japanese authorities were racing Friday to find dozens of people missing after a cargo ship carrying 6,000 cows sank in a typhoon as a second, much more powerful, storm drew nearer. Just one survivor has so far been rescued of the 43 crew on board, with a second person found dead. Typhoon Haishen is forecast to tear through the area from late Saturday, packing winds of up to 288 kilometr
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan

NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan 00:47

 Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship [Video]

Japanese coastguard rescues second survivor from capsized cattle ship

Japanese authorities have rescued a second survivor as they race to find dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a typhoon.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
NZ livestock ship and crew go missing in storm [Video]

NZ livestock ship and crew go missing in storm

Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this