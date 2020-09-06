Race to find ship survivors as Typhoon Haishen nears Japan
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Tokyo (AFP) Sept 4, 2020
Japanese authorities were racing Friday to find dozens of people missing after a cargo ship carrying 6,000 cows sank in a typhoon as a second, much more powerful, storm drew nearer. Just one survivor has so far been rescued of the 43 crew on board, with a second person found dead. Typhoon Haishen is forecast to tear through the area from late Saturday, packing winds of up to 288 kilometr
Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region. Libby Hogan reports.
