SpaceX capsule Endeavour docks at ISS

Kennedy Space Center, United States (AFP) April 24, 2021



The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour docked with the International Space Station (ISS) early Saturday, a livestream showed. Soft capture - the first phase of docking - occurred at 5:08 am Eastern time (0908 GMT), 264 miles (424 kilometers) over the south Indian Ocean. Hard capture, the second stage, occurred about 10 minutes later, when 12 hooks were securely attached between Endeavour and the ISS's forward port.