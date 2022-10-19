Webb takes a stunning, star-filled portrait of the Pillars of Creation

Webb takes a stunning, star-filled portrait of the Pillars of Creation

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear – at times – semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

