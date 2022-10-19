The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape – the iconic Pillars of Creation – where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear – at times – semi-transparent in near-infrared light.Full Article
Webb takes a stunning, star-filled portrait of the Pillars of Creation
ESA0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Webb takes star-filled portrait of pillars of creation
Space Daily
Baltimore MD (SPX) Oct 20, 2022
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape - the..
-
'Pillars of creation': NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shares stunning image from space
DNA
-
James Webb telescope captures stunning Pillars of Creation image
PIX 11
-
James Webb Telescope Images: NASA Captures Stunning View of 'Pillars of Creation' Where Stars Are Born
HNGN
-
James Webb telescope gives stunning new look at 'Pillars of Creation', the birthplace of young stars
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Stunning new Webb Telescope image showcases the “Pillars of Creation“
Protostars steal the show in this new image from the telescope's Near Infrared Camera.
Ars Technica
NASA's Webb takes star-filled portrait of pillars of creation
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape -- the iconic Pillars of Creation -- where new..
Science Daily