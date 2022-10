Baltimore MD (SPX) Oct 20, 2022



NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a lush, highly detailed landscape - the iconic Pillars of Creation - where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear - at times - semi-transparent in near-infrared ligh