Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City, FA Cup third round

BBC Sport Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Teenager Adam Idah scores a hat-trick as Norwich City cruise into the FA Cup fourth round with victory at Preston North End.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress [Video]Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress. The 60-year-old North Carolina representative announced his retirement less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump became the third..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup: Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City highlights

Teenager Adam Idah scores a hat-trick as Norwich City beat Preston North End to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round.
BBC Sport

Preston North End v Norwich City

BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's FA Cup third-round game between Preston North End and Norwich City.
BBC Local News


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News FA #Cup: Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City highlights - BBC Sport #pnefc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Championship https://t.co/qmBkk9GDS5 24 seconds ago

pinkun

The Pink Un Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt delivers his Preston verdict after the Canaries’ 4-2 FA Cup third round away win https://t.co/cCK5bCphlD 2 minutes ago

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City's Adam Idah-inspired FA Cup third round 4-2 win at Preston No… https://t.co/lyLeoz3mAE 2 minutes ago

luda_flo

Fọlárìn RT @Football_Naija: At 18 years and 328 days, Adam Idah is the youngest hat-trick scorer in Norwich City's history, following his hat-trick… 5 minutes ago

Sammymacrae851

Samantha j carwin RT @pnefc: 📝 Match Report: Premier League Norwich City progressed to the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 4-2 victory at Deepdale… 7 minutes ago

paddyjdavitt

Paddy Davitt POINTERS ¦ It's the Adam Idah show #ncfc https://t.co/VBQW548kn9 @FocusImagesLtd https://t.co/y6uwbyjDJt @SedgeFocus https://t.co/P87xLXIe0y 8 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Preston #North End 2-4 Norwich City: Idah hat-trick gives City first FA Cup win in seven years - PinkUn #pnefc… https://t.co/51AirCAsIL 8 minutes ago

SAMPITCHER24

SAM PITCHER RT @JackReeveTNC: Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City https://t.co/QCU5aCTitZ 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.