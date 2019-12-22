Rumour Has It: Real Madrid eye Mbappe amid PSG troubles

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kylian Mbappe appears unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are continuing to track the forward. Mbappe was unhappy with head coach Thomas Tuchel after being substituted during PSG’s 5-0 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier on Saturday. The pair were apparently part of talks that seemingly did not go that well on Sunday, once again […]



