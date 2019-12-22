Global  

Rumour Has It: Real Madrid eye Mbappe amid PSG troubles

SoccerNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kylian Mbappe appears unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are continuing to track the forward. Mbappe was unhappy with head coach Thomas Tuchel after being substituted during PSG’s 5-0 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier on Saturday. The pair were apparently part of talks that seemingly did not go that well on Sunday, once again […]

The post Rumour Has It: Real Madrid eye Mbappe amid PSG troubles appeared first on Soccer News.
Tuchel unimpressed by Mbappe reaction: I decide who comes off

Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed by Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to being substituted in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday. Mbappe scored...
