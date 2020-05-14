Global  

F1: Ferrari sign Carlos Sainz as replacement for Sebastian Vettel

Thursday, 14 May 2020
McLaren's Carlos Sainz will drive for Ferrari in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship. He has replaced Germany's Sebastian Vettel who has announced he will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.

Earlier on Thursday, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was confirmed as the driver who will in turn replace...
News video: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of season

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of season 00:44

 Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season after the two parties came to a mutual agreement to part ways. Vettel joined the Italian marque in 2015 but has been unable to replicate the form from his Red Bull days, where he was crowned world champion on four occasions.

