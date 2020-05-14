F1: Ferrari sign Carlos Sainz as replacement for Sebastian Vettel

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

McLaren's Carlos Sainz will drive for Ferrari in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship. He has replaced Germany's Sebastian Vettel who has announced he will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.



Earlier on Thursday, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was confirmed as the driver who will in turn replace...


