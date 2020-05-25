Global  

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund 'not a title decider', says Hansi Flick

BBC Sport Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says Tuesday's top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Borussia Dortmund is not a Bundesliga title decider.
