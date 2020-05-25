Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund 'not a title decider', says Hansi Flick

Bayern determined to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in empty Munich stadium on SaturdayLeague leaders hunting another Bundesliga title, supporters or no supporters
Wolfsburg v Dortmund: Bundesliga match previewBorussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre looks ahead to his side's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg on Saturday. His side are hoping to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the league after..
Avi Creditor RT @si_soccer: True title implications, intriguing individual matchups, history tilting heavily to the men in red and reason to be excited… 7 seconds ago
Galaxy8999 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund show best and worst sides ahead of Tuesday's Klassiker - Bundesliga Hits and Mi… https://t.co/h9DYZcug7C 59 seconds ago
$! RT @Cantoner1: https://t.co/dLQ1hDqc3r my tips #bettingtips #tipster #footballbetting #footballtrading #betibc #Bundesliga #germanfootball… 4 minutes ago
Sandile Mogotsi RT @FootballFunnnys: In 2003, Bayern Munich gave Borussia Dortmund a €2m loan to save them from bankruptcy.
Class. 👏🏻 https://t.co/AQFHj6… 4 minutes ago
Planet Fútbol True title implications, intriguing individual matchups, history tilting heavily to the men in red and reason to be… https://t.co/5OIikh8ukk 4 minutes ago
Sportstar Big blow for #Bayern before the #DerKlassiker!!
⚽️⚽️Hansi Flick hopes Leon Goretzka keeps up his good form against… https://t.co/NvAFCaSKNT 5 minutes ago
KOBBY KYEI SPORTS NEWS Thiago Alcantara is OUT of Bayern Munich's visit to Borussia Dortmund.
#DerKlassiker
#KobbyKyeiSportsNews https://t.co/PKL9rERsxv 6 minutes ago
Mike Y-per.🇰🇪 RT @BBCSport: Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says Tuesday's top-of-the-table game against second-placed Borussia Dortmund is not a Bu… 7 minutes ago