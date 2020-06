Related videos from verified sources Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months



Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoins Serie A champions Juventus for training after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:57 Published 3 weeks ago Cristiano Ronaldo back at Juve training ground after quarantine



Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the Juventus training ground after spending two weeks in quarantine. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago Cristiano Ronaldo The World At His Feet Movie



Cristiano Ronaldo The World At His Feet Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: He’s won practically every hor there is in the world of football. As the star player of Real Madrid, Ronaldo makes headlines.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:53 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this