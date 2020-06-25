Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I’ve never missed them more’ – Jurgen Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans after Crystal Palace victory as Reds within touching distance of clinching title

talkSPORT Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp dedicated Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to the Reds fans who watched from home, as their team moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. The Reds can now be crowned champions on Thursday night if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. And Klopp has […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: We played like Anfield was full

Klopp: We played like Anfield was full 04:59

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised the way his side continued to press and attack even when the game was won after his side edged closer toward the Premier League title after a 4-0 against Crystal Palace.

Related videos from verified sources

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title [Video]

Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dedicated their 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to absent fans as his side moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years.Goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Klopp excited to be back at Anfield [Video]

Klopp excited to be back at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Sky Sports ahead of clash with Crystal Palace.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:34Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield. Here are all the key statistics behind the game ahead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Liverpool fans help get new-look Kop ready for Anfield return against Crystal Palace as club close in on Premier League title

 Liverpool fans have been getting the Kop ready ahead of the club’s first Premier League game at Anfield since Project Restart amid the coronavirus pandemic....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this