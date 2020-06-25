‘I’ve never missed them more’ – Jurgen Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans after Crystal Palace victory as Reds within touching distance of clinching title Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp dedicated Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace to the Reds fans who watched from home, as their team moved within two points of a first league title in 30 years. The Reds can now be crowned champions on Thursday night if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. And Klopp has […] 👓 View full article

