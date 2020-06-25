Man City vs Liverpool fixture confirmed for Etihad Stadium with Premier League title almost wrapped up Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Man City vs Liverpool will take place at the Etihad Stadium after being given the green light by Manchester council’s safety advisory group. The Reds will be crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years if City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday evening. But should Pep Guardiola’s men win at Stamford Bridge, […] 👓 View full article

