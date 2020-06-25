Global  

One News Page

Man City vs Liverpool fixture confirmed for Etihad Stadium with Premier League title almost wrapped up

talkSPORT Thursday, 25 June 2020
Man City vs Liverpool will take place at the Etihad Stadium after being given the green light by Manchester council’s safety advisory group. The Reds will be crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years if City fail to beat Chelsea on Thursday evening. But should Pep Guardiola’s men win at Stamford Bridge, […]
