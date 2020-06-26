Global  

Liverpool win Premier League: Pep Guardiola admits Man City lacked ‘passion’ in title race compared to Jurgen Klopp’s champions

talkSPORT Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Man City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side lacked the desperation shown by Liverpool in their fight for the Premier League title. The Reds on Thursday night finally sealed their first top-flight championship in three decades courtesy of Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over City at Stamford Bridge. Christian Pulisic’s smart finish and a cool Willian penalty […]
News video: Pep Guardiola on Man City's defeat against Chelsea

 Pep Guardiola gives a post-match press conference following Man City's loss against Chelsea. The game's result meant Liverpool finally sealed their first top-flight crown since 1990.

