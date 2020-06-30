Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Govt blocks 59 Chinese Apps, cites risk to sovereignty

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The government on Monday “blocked” as many as 59 Chinese Apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, Shareit and CamScanner, for “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. The move against the “malicious Apps" came after several complaints of stealing of user data.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know

TikTok, ShareIt among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt: All there is to know 02:31

 Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...

Related videos from verified sources

Decision came too late: Hemant Soren on banning of 59 Chinese apps [Video]

Decision came too late: Hemant Soren on banning of 59 Chinese apps

On being asked on banning of 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren said, "I think the Central government is late to take this step. These mobile..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News [Video]

India's digital strike on China, bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok & Shareit | Oneindia News

Amid the heightened tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian government on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. The list of 59..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published
India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video [Video]

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video

Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published

Tweets about this