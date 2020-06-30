|
Jay-Z teams up with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to feed needy school kids
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
England and Manchester United star footballer Marcus Rashford has received high praise after his recent campaign to persuade the British government to provide free meals to needy school children.
Rashford, 22, played a crucial role in forcing the authorities to go back on their decision to cut food vouchers throughout the...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this