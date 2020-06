Ranveer Singh’s '83' to have a Christmas release Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

According to the announcement, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrine Kaif will have a diwali release while Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’ starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has opted for a Christmas release this year. 👓 View full article

