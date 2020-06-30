Global  

City matches could be moved or postponed, say Premier League

Leicester Mercury Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
City matches could be moved or postponed, say Premier LeagueThe Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters has said a contingency plan is in place if stadiums are not safe enough for fixtures to go ahead as scheduled.
