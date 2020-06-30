|
|
|
City matches could be moved or postponed, say Premier League
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters has said a contingency plan is in place if stadiums are not safe enough for fixtures to go ahead as scheduled.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Carra: City can close gap to Liverpool
Jamie Carragher believes Manchester City will close the gap on newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool next season - but only if they get their recruitment right this summer.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 08:38Published
|
'Man City will close the gap to Liverpool'
Manchester City will close the gap to Premier League champions Liverpool next season after 'learning lessons' this year, according to Stephen Ireland.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28Published
|
Potter: We have to keep fighting
Brighton head coach Graham Potter says his players are up for the fight as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:24Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|