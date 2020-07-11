Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to continue their march towards Champions League qualification via a top-four finish with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday evening. The Blues have been in good form in recent weeks and have won four of their last five outings in the top flight under Frank Lampard. Chelsea […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:09

 In-depth match preview looking at Sheffield United's Premier League clash against Chelsea, as the Blues look to consolidate third place.

