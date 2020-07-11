|
Michael Owen states his prediction for Sheffield United v Chelsea FC
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to continue their march towards Champions League qualification via a top-four finish with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday evening. The Blues have been in good form in recent weeks and have won four of their last five outings in the top flight under Frank Lampard. Chelsea […]
