Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa wins play-off against Justin Thomas
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Collin Morikawa beat fellow American Justin Thomas in a tense play-off to win the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open.
Morikawa: I want to stay consistent 02:01
Collin Morikawa reflects on setting the early pace at the Workday Charity Open and how he plans to build on a consistent start to his professional career.
Morikawa races further clear in Ohio
Collin Morikawa reacts to an impressive opening two rounds and extending his lead at the Workday Charity Open.
Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile
Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite. Katie Johnston reports.
