Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa wins play-off against Justin Thomas

BBC Sport Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Collin Morikawa beat fellow American Justin Thomas in a tense play-off to win the PGA Tour's Workday Charity Open.
News video: Morikawa: I want to stay consistent

Morikawa: I want to stay consistent 02:01

 Collin Morikawa reflects on setting the early pace at the Workday Charity Open and how he plans to build on a consistent start to his professional career.

