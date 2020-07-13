PGA Tour events continue without fans rest of season
Monday, 13 July 2020 () The PGA Tour's three playoff events will be played without spectators, closing the door on opportunities for fans to attend Tour events the rest of the season. The Memorial, which begins play Thursday, reversed course last week.
Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.