Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PGA Tour events continue without fans rest of season

CBC.ca Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The PGA Tour's three playoff events will be played without spectators, closing the door on opportunities for fans to attend Tour events the rest of the season. The Memorial, which begins play Thursday, reversed course last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour 01:22

 Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament is taking place behind closed doors.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World Surf League cancels 2020 season [Video]

World Surf League cancels 2020 season

World Surf League cancels 2020 Championship Tour and Qualifying Series events, will start new season in December

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:07Published
Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy [Video]

Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy

Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy - Biggie (James Corden) and the rest of Pop Village decide to go find Poppy (Anna Kendrick)! Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick),..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:41Published
Inside J.B. Smoove's Tricked-Out RV With A Lofted Bedroom [Video]

Inside J.B. Smoove's Tricked-Out RV With A Lofted Bedroom

Today Arch Digest is welcomed by comedian J.B. Smoove, star of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, for an exuberant tour of his tricked-out 2013 Damon Outlaw Toy Hauler. No matter where J.B. and family go or..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 10:13Published

Related news from verified sources

PGA Tour will not have fans through end of season

 As had been expected, PGA Tour events have been announcing separately that fans will not be part of the equation for the rest of the 2019-20 slate.
USATODAY.com

Partners, sponsors will feel the pain of no fans at TOUR Championship. But they're working on a plan.

 The PGA Tour has decided to not allow spectators at its events for the rest of the season. But what does that mean for sponsors and partners?
bizjournals

PGA Tour announces no fans will attend events for remainder of 2019-20 season

 The season wraps up in September, which could open the door to fans returning in some capacity after that
CBS Sports


Tweets about this