Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Manchester United playing in a way we haven’t seen since Sir Alex Ferguson’ – Dwight Yorke hails ‘transformation’ and raves about Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood

talkSPORT Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Dwight Yorke has hailed Manchester United strikers Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and says the Red Devils are playing in a way we haven’t seen since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. United blew their chance to move up into third in the Premier League table on Monday, as they conceded a last-gasp […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate 03:18

 Man Utd stiker given award following fight against child poverty and forcing UK government to reverse decision on school meals

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final [Video]

Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup final

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased with important three points after slow start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see Manchester United recover from a slow start to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.Marcus Rashford..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign [Video]

Solskjaer proud of Rashford for receiving doctorate for school meals campaign

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Manchester United urged to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez this summer – ‘He’s in the same bracket as Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero’

 Raul Jimenez is too good for Wolves and Manchester United should make a move to bring the Mexican to Old Trafford this summer, according to talkSPORT host Jason...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Pablo51393596

Pablo @chris_sutton73 Manchester United haven’t had a shot on target Chris, because Manchester City are playing..always about us 🔴⚪️⚫️ 1 day ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: ‘Manchester United playing in a way we haven’t seen since Sir Alex Ferguson’ – Dwight Yorke hails ‘transf https://t.co/Zp0qYhLIZp 6 days ago

ManUnited_ENG__

Manchester United 🔴 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "They [Chelsea] haven't dropped a lot of times. They had a fantastic season. We [Manchester U… https://t.co/xX5eT4Y0KO 6 days ago

akok0ba

akokɔ• ba🐣 RT @Abdul_Kadir02: I haven't watched football in a long time oo. Please is Undertaker still playing for Manchester United??💔😂😂 1 week ago

Abdul_Kadir02

The Face Of GH🇬🇭 Tweeter I haven't watched football in a long time oo. Please is Undertaker still playing for Manchester United??💔😂😂 1 week ago