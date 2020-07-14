‘Manchester United playing in a way we haven’t seen since Sir Alex Ferguson’ – Dwight Yorke hails ‘transformation’ and raves about Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood
Dwight Yorke has hailed Manchester United strikers Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and says the Red Devils are playing in a way we haven't seen since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see Manchester United recover from a slow start to remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.Marcus Rashford..
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is proud of striker Marcus Rashford for receiving an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child..
